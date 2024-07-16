Sei Investments Co. Has $22.98 Million Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $22,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 8.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.00. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.04 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

