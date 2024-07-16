Sei Investments Co. Has $23.34 Million Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,946 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.31% of MakeMyTrip worth $23,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

MMYT opened at $89.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.15. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.29.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $202.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.15 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

