Sei Investments Co. Has $23.96 Million Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.44% of AXIS Capital worth $23,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,632,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,587,000 after buying an additional 207,233 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 82,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 42,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

In related news, Director W Marston Becker purchased 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.58 per share, with a total value of $201,404.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AXIS Capital news, Director Michael Millegan bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,086.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Marston Becker bought 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,842.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $444,351. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXS opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.83 and its 200 day moving average is $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.90.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.34%. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

