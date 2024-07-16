Sei Investments Co. Has $26.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,945 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $26,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $122.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.79. The firm has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $122.58.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

