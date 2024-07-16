Sei Investments Co. Has $26.93 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,297 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $26,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.2 %

Sanofi stock opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The stock has a market cap of $126.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

