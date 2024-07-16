Sei Investments Co. Has $28.60 Million Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,639 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $28,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 76.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.74. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.20 million. Analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

