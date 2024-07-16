Sei Investments Co. Has $46.09 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,087 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $46,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 148.6% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGT opened at $151.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.78 and a 200-day moving average of $153.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

