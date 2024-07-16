Sei Investments Co. Has $47.94 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 176,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $47,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $249.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.58 and a 200-day moving average of $255.01. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,250 shares of company stock worth $8,421,976 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.