Sei Investments Co. Has $48.89 Million Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,293,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,751 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $48,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,446 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,524,000 after purchasing an additional 789,496 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 334,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 149,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $83,487.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,705 shares in the company, valued at $808,978.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $83,487.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,978.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lee Nisley Newcomer sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $156,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,832 shares of company stock worth $3,574,217 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Trading Up 0.8 %

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $202.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.51 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

