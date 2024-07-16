Sei Investments Co. Has $51.66 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 705,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 126,029 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $51,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 455.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.61. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.69, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.