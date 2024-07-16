Sei Investments Co. Has $52.76 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,916 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.37% of Conagra Brands worth $52,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $140,473,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,980,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,426,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,517,000 after buying an additional 1,330,249 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $36,069,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,016,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,126,000 after acquiring an additional 799,175 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE CAG opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

