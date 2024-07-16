Sei Investments Co. Has $95.86 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 120,515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $95,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX opened at $158.04 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

