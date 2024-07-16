Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 98,539 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.34% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $22,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC stock opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $62.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.02.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.