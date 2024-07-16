Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $26,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.63.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $275.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -430.17 and a beta of 1.14. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $142.92 and a twelve month high of $283.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.81.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

