Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $27,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.67.

IRTC opened at $99.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.10. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $124.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.42.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.48). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 69.87%. The firm had revenue of $131.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $100,557.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,425.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $100,557.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,425.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at $726,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,045 shares of company stock worth $294,234 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

