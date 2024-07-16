Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of Verisk Analytics worth $51,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,919,008,000 after acquiring an additional 170,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $374,530,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,342,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 422,002 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,141,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,663,000 after acquiring an additional 542,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,463,000 after acquiring an additional 80,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $277.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.09. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.32 and a 52-week high of $280.22.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,037 shares of company stock valued at $517,263 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. UBS Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.21.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

