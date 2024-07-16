Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 296,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $29,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,165,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,502,000 after purchasing an additional 539,785 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,126,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,051,000 after purchasing an additional 314,102 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,888,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,347,000 after purchasing an additional 72,472 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 762,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,691,000 after purchasing an additional 99,350 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,135,000 after purchasing an additional 39,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $96.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.92 and a beta of 1.58. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $68.50 and a one year high of $103.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $269,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 320 shares in the company, valued at $29,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

