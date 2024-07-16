Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,071 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $24,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

BRO opened at $93.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $94.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.09.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

