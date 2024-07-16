Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $23,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after buying an additional 32,537 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,524,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $2,634,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $168.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.70.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.