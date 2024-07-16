Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,375 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.25% of CubeSmart worth $24,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in CubeSmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 79,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

CUBE opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.87.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $261.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.91 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

