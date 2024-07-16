Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,953 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $24,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

