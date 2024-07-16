Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.61% of Grand Canyon Education worth $24,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOPE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

LOPE opened at $149.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.51 and a 52-week high of $156.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.84.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

