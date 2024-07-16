Sei Investments Co. Purchases 106,151 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 106,151 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.43% of Valvoline worth $24,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Valvoline by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VVV. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Recommended Stories

