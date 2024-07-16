Sei Investments Co. Purchases 156,778 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,255,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,778 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.32% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $46,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 124,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

