Sei Investments Co. Purchases 180,032 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 354.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,802 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,032 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of Cooper Companies worth $23,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,732,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,169,397,000 after purchasing an additional 56,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 273.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,731,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $175,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,109 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,263,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $128,220,000 after purchasing an additional 905,173 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $376,641,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 877,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,010,000 after purchasing an additional 585,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.78.

Shares of COO opened at $91.61 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.93 and a 12-month high of $104.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

