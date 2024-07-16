Sei Investments Co. Purchases 403,807 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 139.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 403,807 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $25,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $360,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $25,093,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,595,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,233,000 after buying an additional 634,136 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 482,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,224,000 after buying an additional 350,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,406,000 after buying an additional 334,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $112,054.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,866.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

NYSE KRC opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.98. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.14%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Articles

