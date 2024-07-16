Sei Investments Co. Purchases 54,180 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,180 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $24,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 88.4% during the first quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 28,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 15,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $51,177.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAH. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.6 %

BAH stock opened at $157.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $106.90 and a 1-year high of $164.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

