Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,776,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,579 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.24% of Coterra Energy worth $49,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,927,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,900,000 after buying an additional 407,244 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,089,000 after purchasing an additional 848,519 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,815,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,455,000 after purchasing an additional 628,132 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,205,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,374,000 after purchasing an additional 143,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,415,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,636,000 after buying an additional 101,929 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.24.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

