Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 279,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,476 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $25,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.95. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.20.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

