Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,522,714 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,210 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of HP worth $46,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in HP by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of HP by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

