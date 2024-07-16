Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $42,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,815,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,565,000 after buying an additional 49,471 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 958,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,565,000 after acquiring an additional 37,238 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 781,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,586,000 after acquiring an additional 66,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 665,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $158,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Novanta news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $158,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $294,794.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,398,296.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,746 shares of company stock valued at $939,515. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $173.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.73 and its 200 day moving average is $163.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 89.76 and a beta of 1.31. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.20 and a twelve month high of $185.80.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $230.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

