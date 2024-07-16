Sei Investments Co. Sells 11,792 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,792 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $30,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in RB Global by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in RB Global in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in RB Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in RB Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC started coverage on RB Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

In other RB Global news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,299.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $293,360.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,724.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,299.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,867 shares of company stock worth $3,370,272 in the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RBA opened at $79.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.54 and a 52-week high of $81.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average is $72.78.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 65.06%.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

