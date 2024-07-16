Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,339 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $28,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,351,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,414.06.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,241.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,305.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,207.73. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $802.46 and a 12-month high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total transaction of $39,715,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,776,710.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,832 shares of company stock worth $115,387,531 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

