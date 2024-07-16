Sei Investments Co. Sells 14,162 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,961 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 14,162 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of FedEx worth $55,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $305.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total value of $758,826.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,909.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total value of $758,826.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,909.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,565 shares of company stock worth $6,662,844 over the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

