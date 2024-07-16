Sei Investments Co. Sells 15,644 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,644 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.59% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $52,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ASND opened at $137.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.57 and a 200-day moving average of $138.86. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.72 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 152.68% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

