Sei Investments Co. Sells 16,446 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,446 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $44,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,892,000 after buying an additional 32,538 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 986,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,211,000 after purchasing an additional 319,071 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 809,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,588,000 after purchasing an additional 165,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 798,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,724,000 after purchasing an additional 102,207 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SITE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.11.

NYSE SITE opened at $133.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.52. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.60 and a twelve month high of $188.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

