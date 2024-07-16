Sei Investments Co. Sells 227,831 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,065,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,831 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $46,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. SIH Partners LLLP increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 782.2% in the 1st quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 471,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after purchasing an additional 417,700 shares during the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,516,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 110,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 20,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TCOM opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.42. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. CLSA lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HSBC raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

