Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,516 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $28,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $170.12 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $171.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

