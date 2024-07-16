Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,721 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of IDEX worth $24,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,632,000 after buying an additional 84,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $237,425,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in IDEX by 420.8% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,600,000 after purchasing an additional 631,172 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,164,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,994,000 after purchasing an additional 81,780 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on IEX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

IDEX stock opened at $206.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $246.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

