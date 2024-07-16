Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,228 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $53,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after buying an additional 626,977 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 62.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,406,000 after purchasing an additional 604,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $311,236,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 92,828.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,230,000 after purchasing an additional 487,348 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 451,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,022,000 after purchasing an additional 210,138 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $580.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.69.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,197,317.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,991 shares of company stock worth $22,685,314 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HUBS opened at $471.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $584.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $601.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

