Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,785 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Truist Financial worth $46,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 117,524 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $95,049,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,760,000 after purchasing an additional 382,976 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.36.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

