Sei Investments Co. Sells 49,658 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,658 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PDD were worth $25,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of PDD by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,349,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,904,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDD by 16,807.0% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 16,807 shares during the period. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 1st quarter valued at $4,142,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $137.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $188.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.98. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.48 and a 1 year high of $164.69.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. Research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

