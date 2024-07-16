Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,017 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Dollar General worth $24,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $18,861,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $127.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $173.47.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

