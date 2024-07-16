Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,746 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,746 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $24,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTES. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 796.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,605 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Gates Industrial by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,809,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,149 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,490,000 after purchasing an additional 624,517 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $15,791,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,300,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

GTES has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $328,641,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,733.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GTES opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.44. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $862.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

