Sei Investments Co. Sells 7,053 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,053 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.54% of Oshkosh worth $43,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 18.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.82.

OSK opened at $109.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

