Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) PT Raised to $48.00 at Benchmark

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Benchmark from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of Select Medical stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $38.42. 22,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,753. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average is $29.83. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $38.55.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $777,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 96.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 125,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Select Medical during the first quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,347,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $290,173,000 after buying an additional 342,496 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

