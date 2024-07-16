SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 652,080 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 157.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,066,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652,080 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on WOOF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of WOOF opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Petco Health and Wellness

In other news, Director Cameron Breitner bought 750,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $2,355,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

