SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1,527.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,179 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial Cuts Dividend

Shares of STAG stock opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on STAG. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAG

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.