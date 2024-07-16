SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 98.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,240 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.88% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 566,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,029,000 after acquiring an additional 97,077 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $833,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the first quarter worth $578,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 321,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the first quarter worth $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF stock opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52-week low of $20.29 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

