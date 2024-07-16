SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 220.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,301 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 875.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HIW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.93%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

